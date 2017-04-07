Aunt, uncle charged with abuse after 12-year-old runs away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – On April 5, friends and family members began a frantic search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing while on her way home from school in north St. Louis City.

Less than two days later, that 12-year-old was located by police. According to court documents, she told them that she had run away from home because her aunt and uncle, Edris and Leslie Griffin, had been abusing her for the last six years.

Edris and Leslie were the parents of four children who drowned in the Meramec River during a church outing in 2006.

In court documents filed April 7, the 12-year-old claimed the couple would hit her with extension cords and belts. She also said they have sprayed her with bleach, causing chemical burns, and would tie her hands and feet behind her back and then leave her on the floor all night.

According to court documents, relatives confirmed witnessing the abuse and the defendants admitted to the abuse.

The Griffins have four other surviving biological children.