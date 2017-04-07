Area animal rescue groups join together for adoption event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Saturday, April 8, several area animal rescue centers will join forces for a pet adoption event. Tenth Life Cat Rescue, St. Louis Avian Rescue and Love a Golden Rescue will be at the Mid-Rivers Mall seeking forever homes for their furry and feathered friends.

Janet Draper of St. Louis Avian Rescue joins us for more on this weekend’s pet adoption event.

Pet Adoption Event

Saturday, April 8

10 am to 2 pm

Center Court – Mid Rivers Mall, off I-70 at the Mid Rovers mall Drive exit