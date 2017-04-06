Suspect charged in overnight MetroLink murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANDY, MO (KPLR) - Police have charged a man after a fatal shooting on a MetroLink train overnight. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the UMSL South Station located at 7790 Natural Bridge. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Djion Oates, 18, with second degree murder, armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Oates is from the 6700 block of Thurston in Berkeley. Court records indicate a prior arrest as an adult. In August, 2014 Florissant Police arrested Oates. He was charged with first degree robbery in that case. Records indicate he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. However he was given probation in the case.

Metro officials say the victim and the suspect got into a fight as the train was pulling into the station. Upon arrival, authorities located a male in his early 20's suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release, when the train stopped, the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later by responding officers. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Jesse Boone, 22, of the 5600 block of Maple Avenue in St. Louis.

Oates is being held on a $500,00 cash only bond.