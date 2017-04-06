Parents upset after wandering kindergartner picked up by stranger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO (KPLR) – Two Hazelwood School District parents are upset after their kindergartner was found wandering outside near his elementary school.

Terri Parker and her fiancé said their son, Aaron, was sent to the nurse’s office for bumping his head during school hours. They said Aaron was checked out by the nurse and then released back to class.

Five-year-old Aaron said he walked back to his classroom, but it was dark and no one was there. The boy said he went outside to check for his classmates and that’s when the doors locked behind him.

Aaron’s parents are guessing he may have been outside for 20 minutes before a stranger saw him wandering around the school. Aaron said the stranger pulled up and walked him back inside the school.

His parents are wondering why the young student wasn’t escorted back to his classroom and how no one even noticed that he was missing.

KPLR 11 reached out to the Hazelwood School District but has not heard back.