New signs direct visitors to key locations in Clayton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KPLR) - Signs, signs, everywhere signs. With tens of thousands of visitors a day, the City of Clayton believes it has found a simple solution to keep people from getting lost.

New wayfinder signs recently went up at various intersections. And city officials say there’s a need.

“Whenever I’m walking to lunch or to a meeting somewhere, you know someone is always looking for the Justice Center, or the County offices, or even city hall,” Clayton Director of Economic Development Gary Carter said.

The signs came as the result of a recommendation from a downtown master plan from 2010.

It is estimated that anywhere between 60,000 and 80,000 people come to Clayton daily, depending on the day and time of year, Carter said.

The county seat is a destination for many visitors. The St. Louis County Courthouse, the MetroLink station, the Buzz Westfall Justice Center, and other locations get high traffic.

People who live and work in Clayton said although they are familiar with the area, the signs are helpful.

“I know the post office is that way, and the library is there too. But if strangers pass me and ask where something is, I can’t tell them streets and cross names,” said Megan Russell, who works in Clayton.

The signs even include the walking distance times. One sign at the corner of Forsyth Boulevard and Central Avenue reads, “Transit Center, Six Minutes.”

The signs can be found at various intersections. New signage for drivers and parking are also up at different locations.

Design and construction of the signs came to $440,000.