Mother wants justice for her daughter, found murdered one year ago

BERKELEY, MO (KPLR) - One year later and still no answers for two grieving St. Louis families.

On April 6, 2016 the bodies of 26-year-old Cierra Owens and 60-year-old Gerry Smith were found shot inside of a burning home in the 6100 block of Eaton in Berkeley.

Denise Owens, Cierra’s mother, had hoped there would be some sort of closure by now.

"It was like a sheep got among some wolves and, boy, they just wiped my child out clean off the face of the Earth," Owens said. "You would never think that your child would go before you. When that happened, I thought my world was going to end."

A year later, police have no suspects and no arrests.

"I want justice for my daughter. I want justice," Owens said.

To mark the anniversary of her daughter's killing, Owens joined other family members and friends at a small, candlelit vigil at one of her other daughter's homes.

Cierra left behind her 7-year-old son, Darren Corner.

"This is all I have left," Owens said, hugging her grandson. "It's her in him."

Darren said he remembers his mother's kisses.

"I love you, and I miss you, and I wish I can see you again," he said.

Fox 2 News made several attempts to reach the Berkeley Police Department but our calls and emails were not returned.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. If your tip leads to the arrest of the subject(s) responsible for this homicide, you may receive a reward of up to $5,000.