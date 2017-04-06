Community rallying behind victims of Soulard boiler explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Local businesses in Soulard have developed a relief fund for the families of the boiler explosion victims. Four people died after the Monday morning blast.

Sons & Daughters of Soulard, a charitable group made up of about 20 different businesses in the neighborhood, created a GoFundMe page to support the families of the three victims who were killed at Faultless Linen. The founders said they were working out the details to help the fourth victim killed at Loy-Lange Box Company, but it has been challenging at this difficult time.

“When these type of events happen, and they are tragic, most people are looking for a way to unify, come together and rally for the less fortunate, and this unfortunate event has been an event that has allowed Sons & Daughters to rally our business leaders and rally our community to support the needy,” said Peter Miller, co-found of Sons & Daughters of Soulard.

The group’s goal is to raise $100,000, all of which will be evenly split between the families.

Christopher Watkins was killed with his wife, Tonya Gonzalez-Suarez, and their friend, Clifford Lee, at Faultless Linen. Watkins’ family said they were very grateful for the help because they were planning his funeral and he didn’t have life insurance.

“We get all these calls that people want to help us put them away the best that we can and that is more overwhelming than anything else,” said Glenda Gordon, Christopher Watkins’ aunt.