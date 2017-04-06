Body found in vehicle behind The Pageant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to The Loop neighborhood Thursday afternoon after a body was discovered inside a vehicle behind The Pageant concert venue.

The body was located around 4 p.m.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene but determined foul play was not to blame.

The car had been there for about six weeks. Police said body decomposition had started to set in.

Police have not identified the body.

KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.