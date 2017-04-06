Annual ‘Bunnies on the Loose’ run set for April 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – April 15, the streets of Shrewsbury will be filled with “Bunnies on the Loose” for the 4th annual Bunnies on the Loose 5K run.

All funds raised from the run will benefit The Children’s Defense Fund’s (CDF) Freedom Schools program. The program aims to educate and empower students who are ready to make a difference in their own life, their family, community and hopefully, the nation or the world.

Executive director of the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill area Chamber of Commerce Rebecca Now joins us for more on “Bunnies on the Loose.”

For more information, visit www.bunniesontheloose.net or call 314-962-4142.

4th Annual Bunnies on the Loose 5K Run

Wehner Park, 5200 Lenox Avenue

Shrewsbury, MO 63119

April 15 at 8am