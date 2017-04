Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – It's spring and some of us are looking forward to the warmer weather, but for those with seasonal allergies, it’s a different story. The warm winter has made the transition to the spring more difficult.

Dave Kosanke, owner of AdvantaClean in west St. Louis County, visits KPLR11 News at Noon to talk about vacuums and how they can help with allergies, animal fur, mold, and dust mites.