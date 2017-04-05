New warehouse tenants bring hundreds of jobs to Hazelwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO (KPLR) – The City of Hazelwood makes a deal with two new companies that could give a big economic boost to the city.

There was some speculation that it was going to be Amazon moving into the Hazelwood Logistics Center but at Wednesday night's council meeting the city heard from Massachusetts based company called Quiet Logistics and London based Bunzl Distribution Midcentral Inc, which is a grocery supplier.

Quiet Logistics is a third-party distribution company that will work with companies like Macy's, Amazon and Walmart bringing with it more than 200 jobs to the area.

The center which is on Lindbergh Boulevard has one building fully leased, two more that will be finished this summer, plus two more buildings that should be done and leased by end of year, with a total of 1,200 jobs.

Brian Lemerise with Quiet Logistics said that adding their company to Hazelwood made sense because the city understands the importance of economic development.

"City of Hazelwood understands what it means to recruit great businesses and partner with businesses," said Lemerise, "...and they have picked a great business in Quiet Logistics that's going to invest in their communities, there are a lot of great smart people that understand the importance of economic development and understand the services their community needs and jobs are a big part of that as well as finding businesses that are going to invest in the communities they are moving into."

Quiet Logistics plans to move in as early as May and Bunzl is slated to move in at the end of the year.

