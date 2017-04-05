Mayor-elect Krewson outlines priorities ahead of term

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - For the first time in 16 years, St. Louis has a new mayor, Lyda Krewson was elected last night.

Krewson is also the first ever woman mayor in St. Louis. She stopped by our studios for a sit-down interview with Fox 2's Vic Faust Wednesday and her priorities are clear.

St. Louis elected William Carr Lane its first mayor in 1823. Last night residents elected their first woman mayor. Lyda Krewson says, “I think you go to take a moment and pause and say hey St. Louis has made history and it’s been a long time coming. I'm excited to be first woman mayor of St. Louis and I’m excited to be mayor.”

Krewson wants to be the right fit at the right time. The 64-year-old is a CPA and been the CFO of a major company. She has served as alderman in the 28th ward since 1997 and fees she is prepared for the job, “you have to have the constitution for it. I’m generally calm, always trying move things forward.”

Krewson offered the compromise on the minimum wage bill.

She says job number one as mayor is neighborhood safety, "prevention and deterrence of crime" and law enforcement. “We need to immediately hire our police force up to strength which 1300 officers. Right now, its fewer than 1200, 1185.”

The mayor-elect told me that fragmentation between St. Louis city and county is making it difficult for everyone to move forward. Case in point, the failure of Proposition 2 not allowing any money for a new MLS stadium. “If we were thinking about soccer on a regional basis, city and county together it would be a much easier decision than just on the residents of St. Louis.”

Krewson does see economic growth in the city, “how about Cortex, 5,00 people today working in Cortex and the NGA. That’s $1.7 billion-dollar construction project at Jefferson and Cass.”

Lyda Krewson also pointed out, Cherokee Street, The Grove, Hyde Park, the West End, Delmar Loop and Downtown as areas growing. She also said she didn’t accomplish this position by herself and wont govern by herself either.