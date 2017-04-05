Joachim Creek residents keep wary eye on raising waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, MO (KPLR) – With all of the rain the past few days many people in De Soto are watching Joachim Creek.

In the past, few years the creek has become prone to flooding and when the rain starts people in the area start packing their bags.

They said once the creek starts to rise, it comes up quickly. So, people who live near the creek have their bags of clothes ready by the front door, and their car parked on the street facing in the direction out of the neighborhood.

Residents said until the rain stops no one will get much sleep because they stay up checking the creek about every 10 minutes, “We take turns staying up all night, we contact each other on Facebook and we volunteer to move each other’s cars out of the flood zone,” said Suzanne Mayfield who lives right by the creek.

Residents said last time the Joachim Creek flooded they had about four inches of rain. As of Wednesday night, they have had a little over two inches.