Voters head to polls in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Tuesday is municipal election day in Missouri and Illinois. Hundreds of individual races and issues are on the ballot. The polls open at 6 a.m. this morning.

For the first time in 16 years, St. Louis city voters will elect a new mayor. There are six candidates on the ballot including Democrat Lyda Krewson and Republican Andrew Jones. The other candidates include Libertarian Robb Cuinningham, Green Party candidate Jonathan McFarland, and Independents Larry Rice and Tyrone Austin.

Krewson, who is currently the city’s 28th ward alderwoman, comes in as the front-runner. Two big money propositions will also garner a lot of attention today; Propositions 1 and 2.

Proposition 1 is a half cent sales tax increase expected to generate $20 million a year. Much of that money would be used for a major MetroLink extension and some would be used for other projects as well.

Proposition 2 asks voters to approve $60 million to help build a new major league soccer stadium downtown near Union Station through a use tax increase.

Propositions one and two are linked.

Both have to pass for the soccer stadium funding to move forward because the sales tax increase from Prop 1 would trigger the use tax increase in Prop 2.

If Prop 1 passes and Prop two fails, the use tax still increases but the extra money would go into the city`s general fund like it does now.