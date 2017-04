Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KPLR) - A big issue driving St. Louis County voters to the polls Tuesday was Prop P, which would give St. Louis County Police officers a raise and 2 person patrols in the county.

The proposition was passed by 63 percent of the vote.

Prop P will give a half-cent sales tax increase for public safety.

The funds will also be used for body cams and dash cams.