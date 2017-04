Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELLWOOD, MO (KPLR) – A man drove to a nearby fire station to seek aid after being shot while in his car, the St. Louis County Police Department said Tuesday.

The shooting took place around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Keelan Drive near W. Florissant Avenue.

The victim drove down the block to the Ferguson Fire House #2 for help and crashed into the building. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the victim's identity, pending notification of family members.

The investigation remains ongoing.