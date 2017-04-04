× Oregon State troopers rescue ducklings from storm drain

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A family of ducks is safe thanks to the combined effort of Oregon State Police, the city of Salem and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Oregon State Police said troopers responded to a report that several ducklings were trapped in a storm drain Saturday at the corner of Airport Road and Mission Street in Salem.

Witnesses said they observed a mother duck and her 10 babies crossing the street when the ducklings suddenly slipped through a grate and fell to the bottom of the storm drain.

Officials from the City of Salem Public Works Department removed several drain grates and a manhole cover to get to the ducks. OSP Senior Trooper Hunter then rescued two of the ducklings with a net.

The remaining eight ducks swam safely through the drain pipe to a canal in the field west of Mission Street and were reunited with their mother.

Trooper Hunter and an ODOT employee carried the rescued ducks to the field where they joined the others.