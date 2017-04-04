‘Million Dollar Quartet’ runs at Loretto-Hilton now until April 9

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ takes us back to the 1950s music of Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. The show is based on December 4, 1956 when Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins happened to be in Sun Studios at the same time. Seeing the potential, producer Sam Phillips manages to get the four musicians into the same room to record powerful music together.

The production of ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ coincides with the debut of a new CMT television series Sun Records, which is based on the history of the Sun Studio label.

Actors Sky Seals and James Ludwig join us for more on their upcoming show with the Repertory Theatre, Million Dollar Quartet.

For more information, visit www.repstl.org.

Million Dollar Quartet

Runs March 15 to April 9

Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts

130 Edgar Road on the Webster University campus