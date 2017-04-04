Make-A-Wish grants teen a thrill of a lifetime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - A St. Louis teen is back home after being a part of the ultimate thrill ride of WrestleMania 33 thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

18-year-old Walled is battling a progressive muscle disease.

But that didn't stop him from visiting with his favorite superstars.

Walled met with retired superstar Daniel Bryan, and got an autograph from performer Samoa Joe.

Walled's favorite superstars are Roman Reigns and John Cena.

So, he was thrilled last night to see Cena propose in ring to longtime girlfriend Niki Bella.