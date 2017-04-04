Jones concedes election to Lyda Krewson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – St. Louis businessman and Republican Andrew Jones would have made history had he won the mayoral race for the City of St. Louis.

The city hasn't had a Republican mayor in more than 70 years.

During his watch party Tuesday night at the Exodus Art Gallery in the Central West End, Jones mingled and thanked his supporters and volunteers.

Jones seemed to be in high spirits telling FOX 2 that he was exhausted but powering through the day.

He said, despite the final result with Democrat challenger, Lyda Krewson taking the mayoral win, he feels that he was still a winner.

"I can smile because I know each and everyone one of you gave a lot," said Jones to his supporters in his speech, "so when you give a lot to me I give it back and this certainly doesn't mean that the journey is over, I think what we've done now is start a momentum to move the change the mindset of the people of the city of St. Louis."

Jones said he plans to run again someday but is going back to business is usual.

Jones ended the speech with giving a congratulatory remark to Krewson.