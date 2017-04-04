Democrat Lyda Krewson declares victory in St. Louis mayoral race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The first woman to become mayor of St. Louis will be Lyda Krewson. The 28th ward alderman declared victory Tuesday just after 10pm. Krewson is a CPA and the chief financial officer of an international design and planning firm. She won a hotly contested primary in March and will take over for Mayor Francis Slay. The longtime mayor decided not to seek a fifth term in office.

Krewson addressed her supporters at a rally held at the golf clubhouse in Forest Park. She promised to work hard and make St. Louis a place welcoming to all people. She also promised to work to make St. Louis a place where anyone can get a good education and find a good job.

Supporters praised her housing development work in her 28th ward and call her a, “straight shooter” interested in facts over politics.

Krewson has promised to establish a task force focusing on crime. She also spoke during her rally about making St. Louis globally competitive.

“I hope the city and county are able to figure out the next couple of years how we can come together and act regionally,” said Krewson. “A lot of the decisions that we’re making today, whether it’s on soccer or whether it’s on the Scottrade center or the Convention Center, those issues would be much easier and better made on a regional basis.”

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger stopped by Krewson’s victory party to congratulate her. Stenger said he’s friends with her, has worked with her in the past and is looking forward to working with a new mayor.

