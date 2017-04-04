Couple killed in boiler explosion was married just last month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – It didn’t seem possible, but the heartbreaking story of the boiler explosion in Soulard that killed three has grown more somber. Two of those killed were a recently married man and woman.

OSHA and St. Louis fire officials are investigating the incident, taking a close look at the rubble and talking to workers. In addition to those killed, four people were injured in the blast.

The explosion occurred at the Loy Lange Box Company around 7:30 a.m. Monday. One man was killed at the box company. He was identified as 59-year-old Kenneth Trentham of south city. A family member said they are grateful for everyone’s support and prayers, and the family was praying for the survivors and the dead in the horrible explosion.

Two more people were killed at Faultless Healthcare Linen, located several hundred feet away, when a huge piece of the boiler took off like a missile from the box company and landed in the offices of Faultless. The two killed were a filling out paperwork for their first day on the job. They were married just a month ago. Authorities have not released their names.