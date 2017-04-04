× Chicago man killed in north St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – An 18-year-old Chicago man was killed in an overnight shooting early Tuesday morning, the St. Louis County Police Department said.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, Florissant authorities responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of New Halls Ferry and Green Grass Drive around 12:45 a.m. However, county police were called around 2 a.m. because the accident was determined to be a homicide.

Granda said a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Khiry Taggart, was shot dead while sitting in the car. A 19-year-old woman was in the car with Taggart and suffered a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Another woman was also in the car, but she was unharmed, Granda said.

Homicide detectives determined the shooting occurred in an unincorporated part of north county.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.