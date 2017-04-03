Silver advisory alert issued for Chesterfield man

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The Chesterfield Police Department has issued a Silver Advisory alert for a 77-year-old man. Police say Walter Stafford, 77, was last seen Monday wearing a blue/green jacket, and white shorts.

Stafford may be driving a blue 2006 Lexus RX 330 with the license plate of UB6 H1W.

If you’ve seen Mr. Stafford, please call your local police department or the Chesterfield Police Department at 314-889-2341.

https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldPD/status/849038343027527680/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chesterfield.mo.us%2Fpolice.html