× Piscotty signs 6-year extension with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Stephen Piscotty will patrol the outfield well into the future for the St. Louis Cardinals, as the team announced Monday it had come to terms on a six-year contract extension.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the contract is guaranteed for $33.5 million over the life of the deal. The contract goes through 2022, but Piscotty has a one-year player option for the 2023 season.

Piscotty’s deal comes one day after the Cardinals announced a three-year extension for catcher Yadier Molina.