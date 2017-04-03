PICTURES: Cardinals 2017 Opening Day Block Party Pep Rally

Thousands of Redbird fans flocked to Ballpark Village Sunday to rally for the home team before the Cardinals took on the defending World Series Champs Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium for the official start of the 2017 baseball season.

Photo Gallery

