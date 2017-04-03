Penn Station Athlete of the Month: Colin Hilpert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - Our Penn Station Athlete of the Month is Colin Hilpert from Rockwood Summit High School. Colin is a senior who excels in soccer and maintains a 4.38 GPA. He says that he started playing soccer at the age of 4 and has been in love with the sport ever since.

Renee Trotier, Principal of Summit, went on record saying, "I can honestly say Colin Hilpert has been one of the most outstanding student leaders Summit has ever seen," while Summits Athletic Director says, "Colin Hilpert is the glue that has kept our soccer team on the path to its first ever state championship this year." While off of the soccer field, Colin's extracurricular activities include NHS, FBLA, Falcon Leadership Council, Link Crew, Best Buddies, and Senior Committee. After he graduates, Colin plans on attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and continue to play soccer.

Colin won a party for 10 at Penn Station and he is now eligible for a $5,000 scholarship at the end of the school year.

To nominate a Senior Athlete for the Penn Station Athlete of the Month award, click here.