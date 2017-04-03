× Charges filed in Monica Sykes murder case

BERKELEY, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the disappearance and murder of Monica Sykes.

According to Captain Art Jackson, Interim Police Chief for the Berkeley Police Department, Ray Ellis was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. Ellis remains jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Sykes disappeared from her Berkeley home on the morning of October 28, 2016. Sykes was last seen around 7 a.m. getting into a white vehicle.

Human remains were located on February 4 near 5th Street and Mable Avenue in Kinloch. They were sent to the California Department of Justice for analysis and identification. On March 28, Berkeley police confirmed the remains belonged to Sykes.