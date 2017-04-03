× Cattle that escaped slaughterhouse moved to animal rescue farm

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Six head of cattle that drew national attention last week after escaping a north city slaughterhouse are being relocated to animal rescue farms in California and Tennessee.

The cattle escaped from the Star Packing Company in the 3800 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on March 30. A handler forgot to latch the trailer and the cattle escaped.

The cattle managed to elude police officers and staff from the Humane Society of Missouri for several hours, running across streets and into yards and parking lots. The animals were eventually coaxed into towing trailers and brought back to the slaughterhouse.

However, news and images of the cattle jogging down city streets inspired a public outcry. Radio host Kelly Manno, who launched a GoFundMe page for one of the animals, donated $2,700 to the Gentle Barn organization to take in the cattle.

Both the rescue group and the cattle owners arranged a deal; now the cattle will spend the rest of the lives on the farm.