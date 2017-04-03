Alton residents concerned over 2 suspicious fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL (KPLR) - Two fires in two days is raising questions with some people living in Alton.

Both structures are abandoned homes.

One fire happened Monday morning around 6:30 am in the 1100 block of Garden Street and the other happened on West Ninth Street Sunday afternoon around 4:30 pm.

The Alton telegraph reports, the home on Garden Street was being rehabbed.

Authorities noted that the house did not have electricity and the source of the fire was determined to be a second-story bedroom.

Sunday's house fire caused minimal damage in the unoccupied home’s basement.

According to the publication, authorities believe both fires are suspicious.

"Somebody did this on purpose they know what they were doing," said Tyrone Connors who lives on W. Ninth Street.

"It looked like a gasoline fire to me," Connors said, "because of the way it was shooting up."

"A lot of houses have been abandoned and the neighborhood is just not the same and I've been here for about 15 years," said Laura Dailey who lives on Garden Street.

"I have kids here," Dailey continued, "and if someone is next door doing crazy things that could affect me, you never know."

Anyone with information about either fire should call the Alton police or fire department.