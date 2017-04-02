Two men found shot to death at East St. Louis beauty salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KPLR) - Authorities say the deadly shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

The beauty salon is located at the intersection of 9th Street and St. Louis Avenue. Police initially responded to a call for a man down. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the bodies of two men shot to death .

The St. Clair County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 21-year-old Andre Chatman of St. Louis and 39-year-old Wilbur Hall of East. St. Louis. Hall was a father to five children. Details regarding Chatman are unknown at this time.

Police say one victim was found dead inside the beauty salon and the other outside on the parking lot. The salon was open when the shots were fired. According to East St. Louis Police Chief Michael Hubbard, police are investigating the case as a double homicide. At this point police have no motive or suspects in custody.

East St. Louis Police are working with Illinois State Police in trying to solve this crime. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371- TIPS.

38.652595 -90.193347