ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – As part of the Fox 2 Redbird Rally Opening Day festivities, Mike Colombo interviewed Lindsey Naber of Rawlings.

Naber showed off how Rawlings equipment has evolved over the decades.

She also showed off the Rawlings chest protector Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will wear this season.

The interview concluded with a look at the special Gold Glove display commemorating Cardinal legend Ozzie Smith.