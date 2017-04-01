The Pulse of St. Louis: Could the St. Louis area be a Zika hotspot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) – Saint Louis University researchers are concerned St. Louis could be a prime location for the Zika Virus this summer. Tonight on The Pulse of St. Louis, learn more about the virus, who is at risk of getting it and what is being done to prevent it. Also tonight, voters head to the polls Tuesday. Learn more about a proposition designed to give a financial boost to law enforcement and public safety. Hear from opponents and supporters of the only county wide measure on the ballot.