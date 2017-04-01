× Police called to fatal shooting in North St. Louis County

RIVERVIEW, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Riverview. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Habecking Drive around 6:40 pm Saturday evening for a report of a shooting.

Officers arriving on scene found a male victim in his 40’s in a residence with numerous gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the St. Louis County Police Department 636-529-8210 or CrimeStopper at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).