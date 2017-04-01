Blue lights downtown aren’t for the Cubs, they’re on for World Autism Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - The executive director of the area chapter of Autism Speaks calls it a coincidence. Buildings across the world will turn blue as part of an autism awareness campaign on the very same night the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs.

“We just want to make sure we’re doing our best to create acceptance and understanding for those with autism,” said Megan Hoffman, executive director for Autism Speaks of St. Louis and Kansas City.

She said much research is needed to address a complex brain disorder being more frequently diagnosed in children.

Some of the buildings scheduled to turn blue in St. Louis have decided to postpone the show of support for autism awareness by one day. Other St. Louis buildings will still turn blue Sunday but organizers want to make sure St. Louis baseball fans understand it’s all about support for families with autism.

“We’re appreciative of all the support whether the buildings go blue tomorrow or during the month of April,” said Hoffman. “It’s just important to create awareness in the community.”