Vandals target two Pacific cemeteries

PACIFIC, MO (KPLR) – Hundreds of Pacific residents visited two local cemeteries Friday to check the graves of their loved ones after hearing reports of vandalism.

At least 145 headstones were pushed over at Pacific City Cemetery on Orr Street. Just across the street, six monuments were damaged at Sunset Cemetery, a private cemetery.

Authorities believe the vandals struck late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Some of the grave sites date back to the 1800. Some are old, weather-worn sandstone gravestones that will likely not be able to be repaired.

Two Pacific aldermen praised the Pacific Police Department for their quick response, saying officers were questioning persons of interest within two hours after the damage was discovered Thursday morning. At this point, those aldermen said they don’t believe this was a hate crime directed toward any group, only vandalism.