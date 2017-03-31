Uncertainty surrounding future of escaped cattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – There has been a lot of talk over the fate of six cattle that escaped from a slaughterhouse on Thursday afternoon.

Podcast personality Kelly Manno, along with the help of the Backes family and GoFundMe donations, raised enough money to purchase the last animal that was captured, but that deal ended up falling through.

This all started after six cattle escaped Thursday. One animal in particular took center stage, alluding police officers and breaking through fences.

After hours of chasing “Chico,” as the crowd named it, the animal was finally wrangled back into the trailer.

Manno fell in love with the animal during its quest for freedom and started a GoFundMe to save and bring the animal to a friend’s ranch.

Manno was promised Chico by Omar, the owner of the slaughterhouse. Omar was who supposed to deliver Chico to the ranch at 5:30 p.m. Friday but he never showed up.

So what happened to the other five cattle? A separate GoFundMe page for those cattle collected over $14,000. The organizer of that page wanted to purchase all of the cattle and take them to the organization Farm Sanctuary. Before they got a chance to do that, Omar told the organizer of that GoFundMe page that he had donated the remaining five cattle to a farm in Hillsboro.

The organizer of that GoFundMe page has not been able to confirm what Omar told him.

So after escaping from a slaughterhouse Thursday and having thousands of people across the United States donate thousands of dollars to ensure their safety, we don’t know where any of the six cattle are Friday.