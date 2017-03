Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since he was seven-years-old, Jeff Hobson has been performing magic and card tricks.

“We’re like The Avengers of magic,” said Jeff Hobson, known as 'The Trickster' in The Illusionists. “We’ve got all our own little style or niche that we specialize in.”

From the “Marilyn Manson of Magic” to Jeff Hobson’s Trickster character, seven magicians known as The Illusionists are bringing their live from Broadway show to the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Hobson performed a card trick in person for report Patrick Clark, which we have posted below in its entirety.