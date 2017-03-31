Sustainability magazine celebrates annual Natural Living Expo

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Learn about meditation, sustainable living, organic and healthy shopping, animal rights, non-toxic personal care and much more at The Healthy Planet’s 33rd Natural Living Expo. Over 70 exhibitors will be participating, sharing goods and services related to health and sustainable living.

There will be a variety of environmental and social movement groups discussing today’s issues facing the society and the environment. Visitors will be able to taste local craft beer from Old Bakery Beer, wine tastings by Edg-Clif Winery and food supplied by Oberweis Dairy and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

You can get in the door for free if you wear St. Louis Cardinals gear. The first 500 visitors will receive a free reusable tote bag, the first 100 visitors will get a free pass to the Missouri Botanical Gardens and hundreds of others will get Chipotle gift cards. Also, there will be an opportunity to win a $600 certificate to a family weekend at Trout Lodge YMCA of the Ozarks along with Amtrak train tickets.

Lifestyle editor at The Healthy Planet Magazine Denise Christen joins us more on the 33rd Natural Living Expo.

For more information, visit www.thehealthyplanet.com or call 314-962-7748.

33rd Natural Living Expo

Saturday, April 2

10 am to 4 pm

Webster Groves Recreation Center

33 East Glendale Road

Adult admission $8; children 16 and under are free