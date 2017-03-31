Supermodel Karlie Kloss launches clothing line in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Supermodel and St. Louis native Karlie Kloss celebrates the launch of her new clothing line right here in her hometown. Karlie Kloss put on incredible show for her hometown of St. Louis Thursday night at The Pageant.

Family, friends, college and high school students all part of the crowd. DJ by Hannah Bronfman and CharlI XCX rocked the house with a concert after the show.

Kloss has partnered with retail brand Express to produce the exclusive, limited edition collection. There are 17 styles and hundreds of ways to wear.

"This is just a really exciting collaboration because I grew up shopping and wearing Express at the Galleria Mall. My sisters and friends and I would go to the mall. Express is just such an amazing company to work with." said Karlie Kloss.

Kloss and Express held an online contest to pick their runway models, including a handful of unique St. Louis women.

Learn more: Express.com