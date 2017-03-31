× Sources: Officer-involved shooting on I-55/44; traffic delayed

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Friday rush hour traffic at the Interstate 44/55 interchange was brought to a standstill following a shooting involving St. Louis police, sources told Fox 2 News.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. Authorities had located a robbery suspect on city streets and attempted to make an arrest. The robbery did not occur Friday.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said officers deployed spike strips, which popped the suspect’s tires near I-44 and Vandeventer. Despite the flattened tires, the suspect got onto eastbound I-44.

Dotson said the car came to a stop at a concrete median on the interstate. As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at them. Three officers, ranging in age from 30 to 52, fired shots at the suspect.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was struck and taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, Dotson said. That person is expected to survive the shooting.

Police located a handgun with an extended magazine at the scene, Dotson said. Officers believe the suspect may have thrown items from the car while driving down the interstate.

No officers were injured in the incident. At last one police vehicle was sideswiped during the pursuit.

The police chief credited “good old fashioned police work” in locating and apprehending the individual.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.