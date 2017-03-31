Protesters at West Lake Landfill over radiation concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, MO (KTVI) - Protestors are blocking two entrances to the West Lake Landfill Thursday morning. The St. Louis County Tactical Operations Unit has arrived on the scene and is working to remove the protestors who are blocking the entrances to the West Lake and Bridgeton Landfills along St. Charles Rock Road.

The demonstration started early Friday morning. This particular entrance is the trash transfer station which is actively run by Republic Services. That company owns both inactive landfills.

About six people began the protest here, another four or so at the entrance just up the road, chaining themselves to trash cans filled with concrete. The groups the Earth Defense Coalition and Soulfire Caravan organizing Friday's protest.

They say they're concerned about and underground fire burning at Bridgeton Landfill and its proximity to radioactive waste buried at neighboring West Lake Landfill.

The owners of republic services say its not a fire, rather, a smoldering event. They say its under control and is not a risk to the public.

Protesters say they want a full removal of the waste and additional testing done in this area. THey also want a plot of homes to receive buyouts where testing has been done and contamination found.

It has been a relatively peaceful protest. Police are providing gloves and blankets for the protestors. Police say all of these remaining protestors are under arrest and will face charges for today's events.