Combating human trafficking in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The Show Me State ranks among the top 20 jurisdictions for reported cases of human trafficking. The National Human Trafficking Resource Center’s 2015 report shows Missouri had the 15th highest call volume in the U.S and the calls have evolved into cases.

“The Western District of Missouri is the highest district for human trafficking prosecutions in the country, said Kim Allen, managing attorney with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, where victims seek legal help.

Allen explained the inhumane and criminal nature of human trafficking during a presentation at Webster University.

Katie Rhoades, founding director of Healing Action, shared her own trafficking survival story.

“Everybody I was around was either pimps or tricks. So I didn’t know who to talk to or who to trust. So after a while, I didn’t see a way out,” Rhoades said.

Trafficking may occur behind closed doors, in homes where things appear normal. Or it thrives in busy, public places.

“This is actually happening in local restaurants, it’s actually happening in local households, it’s happening when people are forced to work without pay, without breaks,” said Ashley Martin, a staff attorney with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri.

An informed public can help expose the abuse. That is what motivated this presentation on understanding and combating human trafficking co-hosted by the Archway Missouri chapter of The Links, Incorporated and Webster University’s Legal Studies Dept.

“Sex trafficking involves forcing someone into commercial sex trade. Labor trafficking involves forcing someone into other types of labor. It could be forced labor in the home. It could be forced labor in a restaurant,” Allen said.

Remember: traffickers know who to target. You can help block the growth of this criminal and inhumane industry.