Workers wrangle cattle in north St. Louis after slaughterhouse escape

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Workers are trying to capture several cattle after they escaped from a north St. Louis slaughterhouse. Police have blocked off several streets near the intersection of 15th and Destrehan.

A total of six cattle have escaped. One cow is at the intersection of 15th and Destrehan. Two cattle are at Florissant and Salsbury. Three other three cattle are at Branch 21st.

A worker can be seen trying to coax a bull out of a city yard on 15th street. A cattle trailer is backed up to a home in the area. Officers can be seen holding tranquilizer rifles. Once workers get this bull they will move the trailer to capture the cattle in the other two locations.

