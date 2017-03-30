SSM Health Medical Minute: Should children be on a gluten free diet?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Gluten free items have risen to much prominence with dedicated aisles in grocery stores, stand out labels on packaging touting gluten free. It’s thought that 44 million people have adopted a gluten free diet. Gluten intolerance and celiac disease are just some of the reasons for a gluten free diet. But should you consider a gluten free diet for your children?

Dr. Jeffrey Teckman, SLUCare Division Director of Pediatric Gastroenterology & Hepatology at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, says a gluten intolerance or gluten allergy is difficult to diagnose. It is not associated with ADHD or autism as many parents have been told.

But if your child has chronic stomach aches, bloating, or illness, take them to see a pediatric gastroenterologist to be tested before adopting a gluten free diet.

