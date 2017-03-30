Remains found in Kinloch belong to Monica Sykes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINLOCH, MO (KPLR)- FOX 2 News has learned that the search has ended for a missing woman from Berkeley. The body, which was discovered in early February in Kinloch, belongs to Monica Sykes.

Police and the nationally known search and rescue group Texas Equisearch were looking for the 25-year-old who went missing from her Berkeley home the morning of October 28, 2016.

She was last seen getting into a white car with an unnamed person.

Her family had been holding on to hope. Monica's mother, Regina Sykes, said the situation is so heartbreaking that she couldn't participate in the searches.

Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.