MLS Town Hall meeting Thursday in south city

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-Leaders of the group hoping to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis are taking their message directly to voters. Dave Peacock and Jim Kavanaugh will be promoting soccer stadium funding again tonight.

It's a Town Hall Forum at 6:30 p.m. at St. Raphael the Archangel Church in south St. Louis.

Supporters made another pitch Wednesday night to members of the Bosnian community in St. Louis. Soccer has remained popular in the close knit community.

Backers of Proposition 1 and 2 say building a stadium would bring St. Louis a Major League Soccer team. Opponents question how the plan will benefit struggling neighborhoods.