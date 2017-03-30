Hazelwood ready to announce new businesses coming to city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO (KPLR) – Several huge warehouses are being constructed in Hazelwood for incoming businesses setting up shop and bringing jobs.

“We need to get the word out: we need more restaurants here in town,” said Hazelwood City Manager Matthew Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said city leaders will make a major announcement next week about two companies moving into two new warehouses in the Hazelwood Logistics Center. He wouldn’t comment on rumors of Amazon or an electric vehicle manufacturer, but said the city would be doing well.

“We've already pledged all our loan funds for current fiscal year and all of next year’s budget up until June 20, 2018. Good problem to have,” he said.

Hazelwood Logistics Center on Lindbergh Boulevard has one building fully leased, two more that will be finished this summer, plus two more buildings that should be done and leased by end of year, with a total of 1,200 jobs.

“We're very excited and this project is not just good for Hazelwood, but also the whole St. Louis region,” Zimmerman said.

Aviator Business Park, located at Interstate 270 and Lindbergh, has already seen Silgan Plastics move in, as well as furniture outlet store Weekends Only.

“In Aviator Park I believe we have added 1,000 jobs and there is still room for four more spec buildings and one under construction,” Zimmerman said.