Drunk tractor-trailer driver apprehended in southern Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KPLR) – Illinois State Police says its 24-hour semi-truck inspection check paid off Wednesday after a truck driver was arrested while driving drunk.

Investigators say they were surprised when they pulled over the truck driver and found him to be very combative and discovered alcohol containers in the cab of the truck. Authorities believe the driver had been drinking for hours while behind the wheel.

On Wednesday, Illinois State Police were checking for truck drivers who spend too much time on the road. It was also a way to honor the memory of two of their own who were killed in the line of duty in accidents involving semi-trucks.

Investigators say while trying to make the roads safer it was ironic authorities starting receiving 911 calls from the Springfield area about a truck driver weaving in and out of traffic and forcing some drivers off the road.

Investigators say the truck driver initially did not pull over, but once the truck driver reached Troy, Illinois he did stop.

The case has been turned over to the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office, where charges are expected to be filed.