ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A Carbondale man has one whale of a fish story. The Southern Illinoisan newspaper reports that Ryan Povolish set a state-record for Crappie. The big fish weighs 4 lbs 8.8 ounces.

Ryan landed this Lunker on Tuesday at Kinkaid Lake near Carbondale. He's trying to keep the Crappie alive so you can visit it at an aquarium somewhere nearby.